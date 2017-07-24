Photographs in the Rain

Purple flower by Saroj Swain

By Saroj Swain

Photographers consider the bad weather as one of the worst things for shooting high quality photos outside. Shooting photographs, during drizzling rain adds to the beauty of flowers, leaves and buds with each rain drop. Bad weather, especially the raining time, is the best period to try out and shoot some rare and beautiful photo. If you have not ventured upon, you may try once. Then you will realize that rain drop is one of the most beautiful natural phenomenons in this earth. You can target on falling drops of rain, green leaves, shape of levels, tiny insects and overall the small raindrops over bud, flower and everywhere. The grass, the rain drops and the bokeh effect are making it really appealing. Fresh and bright photo, rain is not just about darkness. Shining color of flowers, petals, leaves with rain drop in green or any dark background gives you good result. Though I am an armature photographer, I tried my best to take shots during rainy days.

Purple drop by Saroj Swain
Symmetry by Saroj Swain
Tear of happiness by Saroj Swain
feeling of rain by Saroj Swain
Tears of joy…….. by Saroj Swain
Purple flower by Saroj Swain
Fresh & pure….. by Saroj Swain
Roseleaf by Saroj Swain
loved by all …. by Saroj Swain
Raindrop adds the beauty by Saroj Swain
upcoming… by Saroj Swain

Best of May 2017

Halfway Mark!

Best of April 2017

April – Last Look