We are gearing up for cooler temperatures and hot beverages!! Here are the best images of Amber and Gold! Gilsum Stone Arch Bridge by Jeremy JonesYellow symmetry by Adam Heathlong dress by Julie Ann NewellFree Falling by Ron SchwartzEvening Weeds-yup, they’re lovely too by Pam Manninga walk through the cemetery by Jason PlattYankee Boy Fall Colors by Seth Deibelautumn leaves by Jay LoveAutumn Sky Toronto by John DorosiewiczLate Fall in Central Park by Yury LuganskyBlowin’ In The Wind by Cindy GriffAutumn Reflection by Vincent J. DeSantoNatalia in Fall by Zapata Juan P“If I were a bird, I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.” by KassiJo WyattFoliage by Darcy LajoieSilvia’s Hat by Rose Marie GatschaAutumn Reflections by Ronnie Caplan