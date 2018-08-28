Amber and Gold

Autumn Reflection by Vincent J. DeSanto

We are gearing up for cooler temperatures and hot beverages!!

Here are the best images of Amber and Gold!

Gilsum Stone Arch Bridge by Jeremy Jones
Yellow symmetry by Adam Heath
long dress by Julie Ann Newell
Free Falling by Ron Schwartz
Evening Weeds-yup, they’re lovely too by Pam Manning
a walk through the cemetery by Jason Platt
Yankee Boy Fall Colors by Seth Deibel
autumn leaves by Jay Love
Autumn Sky Toronto by John Dorosiewicz
Late Fall in Central Park by Yury Lugansky
Blowin’ In The Wind by Cindy Griff
Natalia in Fall by Zapata Juan P
“If I were a bird, I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.” by KassiJo Wyatt
Foliage by Darcy Lajoie
Silvia’s Hat by Rose Marie Gatscha
Autumn Reflections by Ronnie Caplan

 

