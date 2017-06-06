And then I became his wife

Yoga by Bergina Leka

By Bergina Leka

It was like a chapter of my life was going to end. It was like, I was living the last hours of who I was. I had to climb the bridge and there was no turning back. Although I was sure that I really loved him, I was scared. In a few hours I was going to promise to him that I will love and respect him forever…. and that was the word that scared me most: FOREVER. I was leaving everything behind and I was going to become somebody’s wife. What happens if I don’t feel free anymore? What happens if I stop loving him? What happens if we change so much that we don’t even recognize our self?

That was my last night like a single lady. I woke up and the sun was kissing the last drops of the rain of yesterday night and was smiling to me. Far way from home I was bounding my life with that of another man. I wish my mother had seen me that morning and had said to me that I was the most beautiful bride of all the world. I was just about to run away … I wasn’t ready. But then I saw him and I remembered how much I loved him. I remembered all our laughs, how I feel protected on his arms. I was scared, oh God knows how much I was scared… but finally I was ready to start this new adventure. I thought, what happens if I don’t have him on my side for the rest of my life? I kissed him and then I became his wife.

 

Bride by Bergina Leka
thinking 2 by Bergina Leka
behind the curtains by Bergina Leka
bride and the sun 2 by Bergina Leka
This is my territory by Bergina Leka
Yoga by Bergina Leka
thinking by Bergina Leka
bride and the sun by Bergina Leka

