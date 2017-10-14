Beautiful Mountains

By Guillaume Groult

I’ve been hiking a lot of wonderful places these last few years, from the French Alps skyline to the highlands of Iceland. The Cirque de Gavarnie and the Monte Perdido Ordesa National Parks are my last crush. A real paradise for anyone who wants to hike a great variety of landscape, 3000 meters peaks, and great canyons, all of it located both French and Spanish Sides of the Pyrenees Range. This series of pictures have been taken this summer, hope you’ll enjoy it and go there to make your own opinion of this magical spot!