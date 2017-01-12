Best of 2016

We can’t stop celebrating the New Year.  2017!  Wow.  We can’t wait to see what our JPG Members will share next!  It is quite a humbling and an amazing experience to view the world through the eyes of our members.  Not every day is a pretty one.  Life hands out so many challenges, sometimes all at once.  But, with a little gumption and your cameras strapped to your backs, you have shown that even in the ugliest day can be found a beautiful photograph.

We love ringing in the New Year, but we also like taking a look back at all the fabulous shots though out the year.  Here are some of the BEST of 2016! 

Poppy Seed Pods 2 by Keld Bach
Constricted by Lena
Apesanahkwat AP -First Nations Elder by Jack Nobre
Morning by Denis Kudryashov
Journey To Another Planet No. 5 by Mirko Lamonaca
kapetanakis.org by Ηλίας Καπετανάκης
Palmiry Cemetery by Artur Bednarz
The Piggyback Ride by Gerry Walden
Cookies by Charles Gossett
He’s Going With Me by Mike Melnotte
Untitled by carmen rugel
Kirkufell by Robert Schöller
Tui 35 by Kurien Yohannan
Portrait par Jean-Framçois Dupuis by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Heaven’s Tunes by Peter Kurdulija
Grace_001 by Ian Pettigrew
Evening by Nikolai Malykh
Untitled by Tuqa Nat
Procida, Italy by David Curry
Mostar, Bosnia by David Curry
Ascend by Rob Linsalata
Lingerie Reverie V by Rob Linsalata
I Need To Go Outside by Brian Carson
GoPro Test Shots 2 by Aurobindo Sengupta
Strawberry radiation forever by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Forest goddess by Gerda Putnaite
Portrait of death by Chris Dimitrakopoulos
Golden Gate in Black and White by Jacob Hoyt
Pure joy! by Daniel LaBelle
Sole Survivor by James Perdue
In disguise by boland rotor
Un arbre by anthonioz
Flower by Jean-Francois Dupuis
painting with light 1 by Scot Newman
Queen of the Cobweb by Keld Bach
Japanese Soaker by Mike Melnotte
Autumn Days by Elijah Weerts
Forging the Kris by wisnu broto
Juvenile Bald Eagle by Andrea Silies
Untitled by Pam Doughty
windy field by Julie Ann Newell
Hawk 2 by Kevin Fairley
Regard par Photographe de Sherbrooke by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Untitled by Philip Nix
Me Tanjung by Rudi Waisnawa
Sabre 620 by Jason Renek
Steampunk Captain America by Allen Freeman
Crocus by Alena Bytcankova
Montserrat by MÂªTeresa Barreda Royo
Lantern release by Yann Lamy
*** by Denis Kudryashov
Blue-eard Kingfisher by warih j hanggoro
Griffin vulture by Rika Guite
Dark river by Ruslan Isinev
Untitled by Ian Pettigrew
Untitled by Jenni -
Happy Trails by Jason Cross
Chainhawks by Steven Ward
Lake Eerie by Luke Redmond
the fallen by mukti echwantono
Nala by Kiss Bea
Wasp by Lynn Pepper
remembrance by mukti echwantono
Blessing from High Priest by Rudi Waisnawa
eye of the beholder by mukti echwantono
Floating Lilly by GPictoria
They’re Here by Captain Photo
Common Raven by Toni Minchev
Gee by John Darwin Kurc
Light up, light up by mark yugawa
Morning Light by mark yugawa
Egret takes off by Shaibal Bhattacharya
Twins by Daniel LaBelle
YOKOHAMA by yamasaki ko-ji.
Untitled by Anthony Wallace
Marché Atwater by Jean-Francois Dupuis
eye of the beholder by mukti echwantono
my corner full of feelings by Cristina Venedict
Sindoor Khel by Min Chai Liu
Big sister sharing a moment with her new baby brother by Julie Ann Newell
Hit Like A Girl by Brandi Dabbs
Line 1-railroad station by cornel gin
Albany Building #1 by Kyle Eugene
Diane Goldie – Wearable Art by Rupert Hitchcox
.Floating through the Window.~ by Lynn E. Harvey
Blue Channel Loaded by Hannah Spence
Dubrovnik Night by David Curry
Buffalo by Thomas Cox
Salt Point Sunset by Matt Granz
Seven Magic Mountains by mark yugawa
White angles by Suzana Sterland
Emerging Sunflower by Mike Cable

 

We, here at JPG, are excited for what will be in store in the New Year!  We wish you the best year yet and remember to take your camera everywhere!

Celebrate what you want to see more of.

                                                                  ~Tom Peters

The Kiss

Happy New Year!