We can’t stop celebrating the New Year. 2017! Wow. We can’t wait to see what our JPG Members will share next! It is quite a humbling and an amazing experience to view the world through the eyes of our members. Not every day is a pretty one. Life hands out so many challenges, sometimes all at once. But, with a little gumption and your cameras strapped to your backs, you have shown that even in the ugliest day can be found a beautiful photograph.

We love ringing in the New Year, but we also like taking a look back at all the fabulous shots though out the year. Here are some of the BEST of 2016!

We, here at JPG, are excited for what will be in store in the New Year! We wish you the best year yet and remember to take your camera everywhere!

Celebrate what you want to see more of.

~Tom Peters