Best of August 2017

Reflecting Beauty by Zapata Juan P

Farewell August!  It’s time for you to go!  Bring on Fall, cozy sweaters, and long walks among sidewalks colored with autumn leaves.  Summer has been great, but, by the end, we’re so tired of the moisture zapping heat and forest fires.  The Western United States wishes for some of Texas’ water in exchange for the dry heat wave, minus the fires and smoke of course.  August what a mess you have created!  We are happy to have moved on, but, we are glad for the amazing shots that were left for us to enjoy.

Check out the Best of August 2017 from our scorching JPG members below!

 

Snail and Mushroom by Lynn Pepper
Untitled by Brigitte Bard
Never stop exploring by fabrizio zampetti
2017 Travelog: Mandalay by Sylvie Setiady
Balloon over Bled by Mickey Bo
A Walking Rush by Michael Budd
A Grey Eye by Michael Elliott
Daddy’s Little Girl by Andrea Silies
Sometimes God’s Love Is Blurred by mark yugawa
Untitled by Jevgeni Kurnikov
Dwarf White Zinnia With Black background by Andrea Petersen
Holding the Fort by Michael Sheridan
A Storm is Coming by Jeremy Jones
Kārearea 134 by Kurien Yohannan
fish… by Elyseo
Mountainscape with birds by Roberto Pagani
Windy Road by Kristin Key
amaña, eibar by Adrian Zubia
A Queen On The Table by Michael Elliott
aleah01 by Ian Pettigrew
Sunset Phuket by Max Liew
Gate girl by Ryan Lunsford
Like A Fairy by Franz Malalis
Off season dugout by Sabrina Segrra
Untitled by ELIZABETH DELGADO
let me stay by mukti echwantono
.Reflection, Water Sounds.~ by Lynn E. Harvey
Dreamers Den by Peter Kurdulija
Hosta Blossom with Black Background by Andrea Petersen
Climber by George Papachristou
Vallcito, three by jason christopher
Multnomah Falls by Brent Dreyer
A boy and his pups by angella V.S.
Venerable by George Papachristou
twin love by Julie Ann Newell
Kickin’ rocks by J S
The beauty of the long neck Karen tribe by Sylvie Setiady
Take Off by Linda Bohrer
Enjoying the moment. by Alex Preiss
Under the open clouds by Lance Oneil
Java’s West Coast 5 by Kevin Fairley
Duke by angella V.S.
Estrie by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Sacred Kingfisher 58 by Kurien Yohannan
Big Shoes to Fill by Brent Dreyer
Arteries by John Lopez
. by Lynn E. Harvey
azuré ou argus by GALLE GERALDINE
Bandhavgarh 045 by Kurien Yohannan
2017 Travelog: Bagan – Mount Popa by Sylvie Setiady
Reflecting Beauty by Zapata Juan P
Silvereye 11 by Kurien Yohannan
water love by Julie Ann Newell
Saturday Morning by mark yugawa