Best of December 2016

It’s hard to believe that December was just a few days in the past, but officially it was so last year.  The holidays were fun.  The lights were glittery and hanging from every bough.  Children, in their excitement, laughed and sang, while precariously constructing gingerbread homes.  December was chock-full of events and did not give-in until the very last second, before the first kiss of the New Year.

We can’t get December 2016 back, but, we can look back and cherish some of the great shots that were captured.  From our view, it looks like December was captivating.  There were some beautiful images that were thought provoking and introspective.  We were treated to photos that were lively with color and B&W images that resonated with life.

So take a peek at the images below and remember how special December 2016 really was.

Trees by the Lake by Kevin Fairley
Studebaker by Todd Chonody
Untitled by Benson Taylor
Mattress; Athens,Tennessee by John Edwin May
Montreal by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Red and Green by Tuqa Nat
View Atop Greystone Heights Road; Gatlinburg, Tennessee by John Edwin May
Evening by Nikolai Malykh
December. Winter. Freezing. by Franz Malalis
FWWR 2013 by Todd Chonody
Balloons by Yoann GALIOTTO
Street life by Min Chai Liu
Untitled by Mandy Evans
Winter Portrait by Daniel LaBelle
Infant by Todd Chonody
Moon over Heceta Head Light. by Alex Preiss
Forging the Kris by wisnu broto
snow angel by Julie Ann Newell
Human Graphic by WONG FOK LOY
Criterion by Todd Chonody
Untitled by Kurt Brennan
Diane Goldie – Wearable Art by Rupert Hitchcox
White angles by Suzana Sterland
Ben Bridwell / Band Of Horses by Scott Spychalski
Petit Jean Sunrise by Hannah Spence
fusion by Cristina Venedict
Lake Eerie by Luke Redmond
Swimsuit Photographers by Garrin Evan
Crumpled Taranaki by Peter Kurdulija
Untitled by Tuqa Nat
painting with light 1 by Scot Newman
Cozy in Santa pjs by Julie Ann Newell
GoPro Test Shots 2 by Aurobindo Sengupta
Ellie by Elijah Weerts
my corner full of feelings by Cristina Venedict
Montserrat by MÂªTeresa Barreda Royo
Dubrovnik Night by David Curry
Chelsea Lee / Shaed by Scott Spychalski
Pure joy! by Daniel LaBelle
Incoming Tide by mark yugawa

Time goes by so fast, but, we’re lucky that we can record it and cherish in it’s infinite beauty.  We here at JPG hope that you seize every moment in this New Year and capture life at will!

Happy New Year!!!

