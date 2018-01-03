Best of December 2017

stars by marilia campos

While you were hanging Christmas decorations, lighting candles and gorging on homemade goodies, December 2017, the last month and a whole year, passed all too quickly.  The days are finally getting longer, but remain cold with some temperatures reaching record lows; so wrap up tight before you step out for a landscape photo shoot!  If you don’t think its time to go out in the cold, warm up with a hot beverage and snuggle in, for we have the best of December 2017 images to enjoy!

 

Rainbow over Diamond Head. by Alex Preiss
Camel Dung Entrepreneur by Carey Winfrey
Big eye by Roberto Pagani
stars by marilia campos
DESCENDING BALLOONS by David Adler
Fall by boland rotor
Middle Aged by Mike Melnotte
Shooting ice in the fog by Nikolai Malykh
Untitled by Julie Ann Newell
tree outside the window by Nick Panagakis
Autumn Leaves by Gerry Walden
Half Dome Milky Way Night Hike by Sean Goebel
Nubble at Dusk by Jeremy Jones
The Englewood by Del Green
Untitled by Rhio9 (Hirsch)
Untitled by Hannah Rosenberg
Sherbrooke architecture by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Untitled by Joe Valdez
lighthouse by René Damen
stars and cars by Nick Panagakis
. by Lynn E. Harvey
put i spell on you by mukti echwantono
My burrito by Julie Ann Newell
Downtown Pittsburgh by George Cannon
Only the nose knows. by Alex Preiss
Hot Air Balloon Festival by George Cannon
The Bond Of Siblings by Franz Malalis
A Unique Campsite by Sean Goebel
Clover by Russ Morris
Nan Lian Gardens- Hong Kong by David Curry
Portrait by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Door X by George Papachristou
. by Lynn E. Harvey
Jamie by Carl Weaver
Born to Run by Mike Melnotte

 

Can’t wait to see what’s next for 2018!!! 

Magnified

Up close and silly!