Best of February 2017

Cannery Row by James Howes

 

February, where did you run off too?  Being the shortest month, February had only 28 amazing days to capture this year and boy, did it go fast!  There were so many wonderful images that were uploaded and shared last month.  Depending where you were in the world during February, you may have captured cold weather along with terrible flooding, or, perhaps the warmth of summer.  All we know, is that there as amazing photography happening and now we can enjoy last month’s spoils!

Take a look below and check out the intense portraits by photographers Ian Pettigrew, Robert Daveant and Ahren Nunag and many more.  If you find lands and Cityscapes more your speed, take a look at the vast imagery from photographers like Nenad Simunic, Borna Bursac and James Howes to mention a few.  We saw amazing B&W shots that have great light sources, and showcase some serious texture like in the images by Lynn E. Harvey and Alex Preiss.  As you can see, February was diverse in photographic visions and so much fun to view!

Take a look at the Best of February 2017 images and fall in love all over again!

Pinus longaeva 2. by Alex Preiss
Lucy_001 by Ian Pettigrew
Survival by Franz Malalis
~Vertigo~ by Jeff Johannsen
Tribal Gathering Papua New Guinea by Fabien Astre
Tribal Gathering Papua New Guinea by Fabien Astre
White Princess by Ian Pettigrew
Stresa by Borna Bursac
red temptations by Cristina Venedict
RockStar Grunge by Ahren Nunag
julia by Ruslan Isinev
Tilt Shift on the Beach by Sean Rice
B & W by Robert Daveant
Surf by Borna Bursac
Cannery Row by James Howes
Untitled by Mark Queen
magic place by Nenad Simunic
The Mad Hatter by Erik Berg-Johansen
.Pods.~ by Lynn E. Harvey
Untitled by Chelsea Castaneda
Rebooting by VIC ROMÁN
Amsterdam Nights by David Curry
Zuzzana by Zapata Juan P
I’m just a man. by Ahren Nunag
Like Lions by Steven Ward

Alas, March!  So many days left to capture this month.  So get out and enjoy everyday of observing behind the lens.  Don’t forget to upload and share to be considered in the Best of March 2017, it will be here before we know it!

 

Can’t wait to see your March visions!

Playing with Toys

Story of the Week
By Del Green