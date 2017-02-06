Best of January 2017

My Digital Pencil by Franz Malalis

A full month has already passed in 2017 and, according to WebMD, 64% of us are still making good on our New Year resolutions.  So we’re hoping that your New Year is anything but ordinary and that you stick to your goals.  We also hope that one of those goals, is more photography!  Practice makes perfect and practicing photography….well that’s a pretty fun goal to perfect!

Every month we peruse JPG in search of the Best of” images.  These are photos that catch our attention as well as the praise of the community of photographers here at JPG.  We love seeing all the places our members have traveled to and the lengths they go to capture the complete shot.  Each photo, whether it’s an ordinary object, man’s best friend, or the sunset across a distant land, these images tell a story as well as showcase the heart and soul of photography.

Here are some of the Best of January 2017 images, enjoy!

Seattle in motion by Dennis Watts
Only the permanent residents are to be found even in the Off Season. by Aurobindo Sengupta
Tulip by David Rex Ketchum
Crab by Vanessa Cosey
Gray pallete by Gabriela Velazquez
Cleo’s Claw by Zapata Juan P
My Digital Pencil by Franz Malalis
innocence by Cristina Venedict
Sign Of The Times by George Papachristou
The Chosen? by Michele Egan
Opportunity by Del Green
Michelle_001 by Ian Pettigrew
Just Bigby Wolf by Darrell Harris
KALPA by Aurobindo Sengupta
Twilight.~ by Lynn E. Harvey
A View by Rebecca Cipolla
City light travels by boland rotor
Popocatépetl & the Milky Way by Gabriel Bravo
Bay of Kotor Sunset by David Curry
Kārearea 91 by Kurien Yohannan
Tellaro by Giandomenico Bertini
Big eyes by Julie Ann Newell
Lake Matheson, New-Zealand by David Delannoy
Softness by Tuqa Nat
Apples by Ciara D’Anella
heart shaped glasses by mukti echwantono
EMP Museum 3 by Alex Preiss
Sunrise over Mount Rushmore National Memorial by Alex Preiss
Jen by Olga Villanueva
A message on your door by Ben Mille
Hawk by David Rex Ketchum
Carr Bridge, Hillsborough, NH by Jeremy Jones
Neon by George Papachristou
On another planet by grux
Raven by Michael Risenhoover
La Victrola by Zapata Juan P
Massey Hall Toronto by John Dorosiewicz
White Sands by Jessica Rocco
the lost hope by mukti echwantono
Tanneries of Fes, Morocco by David Curry
Siblings in Front of Botanica, Brooklyn, NY by Ronnie Ginnever
soul rebel by Cristina Venedict
Drift Creek Falls by Dennis Watts

Wow!  Nice job well done!  We cannot wait to see what is captured in February!  Upload and share all your favorite February shots for the chance to be featured in next months best of!!!

“When words become unclear, I shall focus with photographs. When images become inadequate, I shall be content with silence.”       ― Ansel Adams