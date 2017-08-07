Best of July 2017

Tip of the Spear by Mike Melnotte

Here we are, first week in August and we are still showing scorch marks from July.  Boy, what a hot month!  Sweltering days paired with sultry nights, it was hard to be motivated to get out of the air conditioning(if you had it) to search out amazing shots!  The dog days of summer can be very exhausting, but, our JPG members found the strength and peeled themselves from their sweat drenched lazy-boys and captured some pretty hot shots (pun intended.)

Some sought shade along hiking trails and found nature bounding with color and life.  While others, stayed close to home and bared the heat on the hard concrete, shooting urban neighborhoods and city lights.  A few played it safe and stayed indoors capturing beautiful studio images.  While waiting for cooler weather, be sure to keep those amazing shots coming!

Check out some of the best shots of July 2017!

Symmetry by Saroj Swain
Farm View by Mike Melnotte
Minneapolis time by Joseph Hubenthal
Behind by aurelio laloni
Fountain Columns by Darcy Lajoie
Kylie & Hercules by Lisa Scarsi
Lady in red by Pam Doughty
Bright Angel Trail by Craig Treadwell
The quiet street by Eleonora Vasileva
Snoqualmie Falls by Michael Wong
Untitled by Renaud Sander
Blue Water Bridge at Night by Lynn Pepper
Santorini, Greece by Franz Malalis
Cynthia Ericson Photo © 2017 by Cynthia Ericson
The Butterfly Effect by Rob Linsalata
Untitled by Jevgeni Kurnikov
Magical garden by Julie Ann Newell
Tip of the Spear by Mike Melnotte
innocence…. by Cristina Venedict
Through The Net by Michael Elliott
Remembering by Mary Anne Worrell
Cape Neddick, Maine by Jeremy Jones
.A New Day.~ by Lynn E. Harvey
Untitled by ELIZABETH DELGADO
Portrait by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Grand Theater by David Curry
Albany by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Portrait de lézard by GALLE GERALDINE
Papillon sur lavande by GALLE GERALDINE
Untitled by Anna Chipman

 

 

 

Photographs in the Rain

Story of the Week
By Saroj Swain

Butterfly Kisses

Butterfly Effects