One question needs to be answered… “what happened to June?”  Were there fewer days in June this year?  That’s a pretty absurd question to ask, but last month rolled in, quick like a storm, then gone in a flash.   Now, we’re all faced with the fact that we have less than six months until the end of the year.  How did this happen?  Well, as far as we can see, time flew by because we were having fun!  You know the saying… time flies when your having fun!   Here at JPG, we know that all the time put into photography, is time well spent.  And by the looks of it, June was chock-full of great days and epic captures.  Talk about a fun way to spend the day, here at JPG we get to spend hours looking through your amazing shots!  It’s a pretty sweet gig, we know it and we’re so very happy that our JPG members upload fantastic images everyday.  So here are our picks for the best of June 2017!

Untitled by Peter Corbett
memoir of silence by mukti echwantono
Swing by Jeff B
James Senese, foto Augusto De Luca. by Augusto De Luca
Mr. Sketch goes Camping by Kris C
Mayfield by Ashley van Dyck
Hvar, Croatia by David Curry
“Blossoming” Cynthia Ericson Photo © 2017 by Cynthia Ericson
Cynthia Ericson Photo © 2017 by Cynthia Ericson
Kārearea 111 by Kurien Yohannan
Mumbai by varghees tharakan
Untitled by Pam Doughty
.”beside the road, an angel sat.”~ by Lynn E. Harvey
a bugs view by Mike Christoff
Atoms of summer by Marcus Hammerschmitt
slow no wake by Mike Christoff
Healing gardens by Toni Minchev
Sugar Hill Lupines by Jeremy Jones
Boulder Creek by J S
Kārearea 116 by Kurien Yohannan
Untitled by Caitlin Culbertson
Spring by A. Earle
Mt Timanogos by Mike Christoff
Power through the Waves by Lola Dolberg
Dragon Wave by Alex Preiss
soft conversation by Mike Christoff
At Rest by Lin Taylor
Park Avenue Detail by Olivia Destandau
Portrait by Jean-Francois Dupuis
On The Road by Julie Ann Newell
Wonderful Night by Vladislav Kim

 

The uploaded images from June were amazing!  Can you top the gallery above with your July shots?  We are very excited to see!

