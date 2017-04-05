Best of March 2017

Wowza!  March flew right by. One could say we “marched right through it!”  It feels amazing to finally dust off the flip-flops and hang up the winter jacket.  Spring seems to be peeking around the corner, teasing us with warmer and longer days.  Between rainy wet days, the sun beams though warming the cool breeze, beckoning us to stay out just a little longer.  Aw..spring, it’s time, what are you waiting for.

But, before we completely say goodbye to March, lets recap on how great it was!  There were so many things and events to capture in the month of March.  Like Rio De Janeiro Carnival, Holi Colour Festival and International Women’s Day to name a few.  From landscape to still life, there were plenty of great images captured by our JPG members.  It seems that many of the images were taken outside, with the sky so blue and inviting.  All these beautiful images made us want to bear the cold and go for a hike.

Take a look at these great March images below!

Chewing Apple Gum by Steven Ward
cleansing by mukti echwantono
Waianuenue by Archer Kelly
Monai by Zapata Juan P
flock of seagulls by gilda parente
Kārearea 99 by Kurien Yohannan
Furry Spider by Gloria Matyszyk
spring II by Andrzej Galazewski
closed for business by gilda parente
mini bee by Kiran Reddy
RAINBOW smashed in to me by Dace Udal
the muse by Cristina Venedict
Charlie Carpenter by Adam Regan
No. 39 by Joel
D. du Maurier by Carolin Gutt
Red Tulips by Andrew Dutton
Little-Green Bee-eater by Harsh Wardhan
thin red line by mukti echwantono
Spooky Forest by Stephan ‘Stevie’ Amm
Zaanse Schans by David Curry
The Adventure by Jennifer Longo
Little Ghosts by Stephan ‘Stevie’ Amm
Love by PhantoMMouse
night flight by Gail Haberman
French Parrot Tulip by Kurt Shaffer
Beautiful Ballerina by Billie-jo Miller
~Eagle Eyes~ by Jeff Johannsen
Blue Morning by Mike Melnotte
Kārearea 96 by Kurien Yohannan
Pretty in Pink by Pam Doughty
Tulips and Waterfalls by Trayson Conner
Tulip Ballet by Billie-jo Miller
Midori by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Aster by Roberto Pagani
Morning Sugar Rush by Lon Casler Bixby
Spring Forest by Stephan ‘Stevie’ Amm
Tulips Galore by Trayson Conner
Precipice by Russ Merz
Old Shanghai Suburb by Franz Malalis

 

March was so lovely and we are sure April will be too!  Don’t forget to upload your favorite images of this month and we may just feature yours  in the Best of April 2017!

 

Can’t Wait to See What You Spring on Us!

