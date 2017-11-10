Best of October 2017

Sedona Sunset by David Curry

So long and farewell to October!  Wish those 31 days didn’t pass so quickly, we were just getting used to the Halloween jumps and bumps in the night!  November has brought ice to some parts of the country and has us hiding under our covers, retreating back to the warmth of the last night’s slumber.  It is certainly hard for some to except that winter is coming and there is nothing, except a change of address, that can stop it. Yes, this year is nearly to a close and with it comes a change in season and sparkly holiday songs.  But, lets not weep yet, for we can have one last look at October and all the amazing shots that were uploaded!

Hope you enjoy the Best of October 2017

Look into by YeremiYAH Ben Yisrael
in the end of line by mukti echwantono
Bali Birds 4 by Kevin Fairley
Hotel Wellington by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Berlin Building by tom wachholz
Professional Wedding Photographers In Israel by Avraham Chanan
El Morro Fort Old San Juan by mark coyle
Feasting Butterflies by Zohar Lindenbaum
Rock n Roll!!! by Aaron Rodgers
The Art of Surfing in Hawaii 36 by Alex Preiss
Untitled by Caitlin Culbertson
*** by Yuriy Nezdoiminoga
Godafoss in Summer by Kerrick James
Samantha the Senior by Dani Stellmach
Brown Pelican by Dave Gibson
Sedona Sunset by David Curry
Worker Waiting.. by Kevin Fairley
Milan Againn by Marina Bohadana
Imposter by Mike Melnotte
Snowy Rockies by Kelly Finnegan
Parrot portrait by Audran Gosling
Actress by unibbus
Plant Life by James Morse
Urban Sherbrooke by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Autumn Bloom by Robert Daveant
Herbalopod by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Beachmaster by Mike Melnotte
Landing site by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Sacred Waters by Rob Linsalata
Feed Time 1 by Kevin Fairley

 

November is nine days in and there are plenty of opportunities to be featured!

 

Can’t wait to see what you upload this month!!!

