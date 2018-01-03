2017

2017- Aww, what a year!  There were so many haunting, sad, terrifying moments that took place last year, but there were some pretty amazing moments too.  Last year we experienced horrible natural disasters like Harvey, Irma, Maria, and earthquakes that collapsed cities, leaving effected areas that might not ever be the same again.  The fire season in the western United States was one of the worst in many years; thousands of structures, millions of acres burned to the ground and many people lost their lives.  Natural disasters were not the only killers last year, but terror found its way into concerts and city streets by way of mass shootings and the backing of ISIS.  Many found it safer to stay at home, while others chose to continue to brave the world and live their lives the best they could.  And live we did!  Many participated at rallies and protests.  The Women’s March was one of the biggest single day marches in history.   Women definitely raised their voices in unison, alongside some men and transgender individuals, calling out sexual harassment and abuse with #metoo.

Depending on your political affiliation, the election of the 45th president may be a crime against humanity or the best victory that America has won in a long time, but we’ll leave this one alone.  Although much of last year was filled with acts of violence and truly sad and devastating things, it seems hard to appreciate or even remember all the amazing and wonderful moments that happened in 2017.  People came together to help one another through the natural disasters and the violence, showing true bravery and selflessness. You can’t say your heart didn’t melt upon hearing of Southwest Airlines flying puppies to safety after hurricane Harvey.  There were so many beautiful acts of kindness in 2017 and we wish for even more this year!

Thank goodness for all the amazing photographers that were on the front lines capturing every single second that last year dealt or gifted us.  We too, here at JPG, have been pretty lucky to have such a great photo community and we are honored to share our best images of 2017!

Enjoy and Happy New Year!!

The Mad Hatter by Erik Berg-Johansen
I’m just a man. by Ahren Nunag
Painted Lady Macro 5 by Abby Inn-Keeper
Pinus longaeva 2. by Alex Preiss
azuré ou argus by GALLE GERALDINE
trying to order the chaos by cornel gin
Portrait de lézard by GALLE GERALDINE
Little-Green Bee-eater by Harsh Wardhan
Holding the Fort by Michael Sheridan
Saturday Morning by mark yugawa
Michelle_001 by Ian Pettigrew
Parrot portrait by Audran Gosling
Blur by Julie Ann Newell
Rock n Roll!!! by Aaron Rodgers
put i spell on you by mukti echwantono
Untitled by Anna Chipman
James Senese, foto Augusto De Luca. by Augusto De Luca
Lighthouse at Dusk by Jeremy Jones
Albany by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Tip of the Spear by Mike Melnotte
Encárnate by Alberto Papaqui Notario
Untitled by ELIZABETH DELGADO
Rebooting by VIC ROMÁN
A message on your door by Ben Mille
Milkyway band over Joshua Tree National Park by Jinna van Ringen
twin love by Julie Ann Newell
Only the nose knows. by Alex Preiss
Siblings in Front of Botanica, Brooklyn, NY by Ronnie Ginnever
Imposter by Mike Melnotte
Walk in Fog by Olivia Destandau
Untitled by andrei alexandru
Godafoss in Summer by Kerrick James
In The Hall of Machines by Steven Ward
Touchdown by Lynn Pepper
Amsterdam Nights by David Curry
The quiet street by Eleonora Vasileva
The Adventure by Jennifer Longo
Come home Mr. Waller by Del Green
Untitled by Wil of the wisp
Portrait by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Actress by unibbus
Untitled by Jevgeni Kurnikov
Games of the past by Andrea Petersen
Daddy’s Little Girl by Andrea Silies
Reflecting Beauty by Zapata Juan P
Tanneries of Fes, Morocco by David Curry
Take Off by Linda Bohrer
Through The Net by Michael Elliott
“Blossoming” Cynthia Ericson Photo © 2017 by Cynthia Ericson
Spring Forest by Stephan ‘Stevie’ Amm
innocence by Cristina Venedict
. by Lynn E. Harvey
City light travels by boland rotor
Brown Pelican by Dave Gibson
Feasting Butterflies by Zohar Lindenbaum
Aster by Roberto Pagani
Southern Gothic by Caitlin Bellah
Zuzzana by Zapata Juan P
Big eyes by Julie Ann Newell
Abandoned by Judy Hernandez
Hong Kong Half Court by David Curry
One Step at a Time – 2 by Lynn Pepper
Untitled by abel
Tribal Gathering Papua New Guinea by Fabien Astre
Untitled by Peter Corbett

 

