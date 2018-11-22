Hope you’ve had your fill of stuffing and you were able to get your mid-afternoon turkey snooze in. Because it’s time to get to work. Tomorrow is Black Friday and the lines start early. There’s no time to waste and you need to have your game plan in place. Ready. Set. Go!!

Are you feeling a bit overwhelmed by it all? We have put a short list of items that we thought were priced just right and we hope it makes your shopping experience a little bit easier.

Camera & Gear

GoPro – Hero7 Silver Action Camera $229 That is $70 dollars off from $299. This also includes Scandisk 32 GB Micro SDH Card

Canon – EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm IS II and EF 75-300mm III lens – Black – On Sale for $399.00 Down from $749.99

Nikon – D750 DSLR Camera with AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR Lens – Black $1,899.99 down from $2,199.99

Canon – EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with EF 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens – Black $1,699.99 $700 Dollars Saved!!

Computer and Electronics

Microsoft – Surface Pro 6 – 12.3″ Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD (Latest Model) – with Keyboard – Platinum Save $260.00 from original price of $1,059.00

Costco has the Dell XPS 13 4K UHD touchscreen laptop for $1,349.99 ($350 off, limit five)

From Best Buy – Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch display with 128GB flash storage for $799.99 (save $200)

Epson – Expression Photo XP-960 – C11CE82201 Wireless Small-in-One Printer – Black Now $229.99 down from $299.99

Photography Classes and Software

CreativeLive up to 60% off all their classes. Now that’s a good deal!

Adobe Creative Cloud 25-40% OFF

Udemy is offering $9.99 classes and if you buy one you get one on Cyber Monday!!

Designer and Artisan’s Work for SalE

My Modern Met is offering 15% off of your entire order. Use code BLACKFRIDAY15! when you check out!

Society 6 is offering their artist designed goods at 30% off use code BFSAVE

JPG PrintedArt Check out our new online store. We have great gift ideas for everyone and free shipping!!

Other Cool Sites to Check Out!!

Think Geek- Over 40% off 100+ unique gifts!!

Uncommon Goods

Viva Terra 15% off sitewide

Busted Tees 60% off all full-priced tees.

Cloud 9 Living 20% off on all Top Experience Gifts

Sharper Image

Jared