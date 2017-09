Fires are raging across the Western United States, so we thought it only fitting to reveal the best of Blaze of Chaos photo theme. We want to extend our gratitude to all the brave firefighters and the members of the national guard, who are putting their lives on the line, bravely trying to extinguish these deadly, scorching flames.

Let’s all pray for some heavy rain or snow in the west! Here are the best shots of Blaze of Chaos!