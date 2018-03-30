Blooms in the Winter

By Wes Schuelke

Winter for most is cold and gloomy. You want to go outside and enjoy, but the 20 degree days, will keep you next to the fireplace and you are stuck watching the wall close in.

I go to the monthly Orchid meetings, and you will be surprised what is blooming this time, in the winter.

I take my Canon T5i, with a macro lens, ring flash, and tripod. And in about 30 minutes take some 50 photos. Looking for angles and not following all the rules on flower shots. Do get some nice shots and a lot of color in the Winter, so do, enjoy.