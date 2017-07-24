Butterfly Kisses

Painted Lady butterfly, Bee and Asters by Andrea Petersen

Summer is always a fun time of the year, watching everything come to life right outside your door.  Birds are singing, ducklings are splashing and children are playing.  Everything feels so alive in the warmth of the sun and serene on a summer’s eve.  Within patches of summer-tide flowers, butterflies can be seen sucking the sweet nectar of life from the colorful blooms. Did you know that there are an estimated 20,000 different kinds of butterflies fluttering around and most of them are herbivores?  That’s an abundance of intricate and colorful patterns to watch out for!  Butterflies are a very interesting insect. Take the Monarch Butterfly for instance, they travel over 4000 km to lay their eggs and then the next generation makes the trek back, how incredible is that!?!

Check out these amazing butterfly shots below!

Butterly- Mariposa by Astha Tuladhar
Slurp by Paul Revans
Angel’s Wings by Nancy Tompkins
Wings by Sarah Terokowskie
the patterns on her back by Amelia Rhea
Black and Blue by Tim Beaule
Another Cover Image by Regenia Brabham
Papillon sur lavande by GALLE GERALDINE
A Wing’s Edge by Tim van den Berg
God’s love by Scott Staley
My Macro Lady by Corinne Noon
Magestic Wings by Susan Lake
The Monarch’s Wing by Sierra VanSuch
Apollo Butterfly by Thomas Amm
Waiting by Courtney Bowman
The Metamorphosis by Jean Fan
Painted Lady butterfly, Bee and Asters by Andrea Petersen
The Replacement by KassiJo Wyatt
Grounded by Courtney Bowman
Summer Wings by Melissa Olsen
First Signs of Spring: #1 by Andrew Schmidt
Stained Glass by Joe Dunckel
at the center of my cosmos by Heather Mellon
Eyes on the Wing by Cahit GÃ¼rel
Peacock pansy butterfly by Thad Zajdowicz
Untitled by Barbara Thurlow
Painted Wings by Charles Davison
Clear Wings by Lin Taylor
Focused on beauty by Sydney Westlake
Fluttering By by Lin Taylor

 

 

It is definitely a spectator sport to watch children and puppies chasing butterflies, pouncing and fluttering to a summer song.  Now it is your turn to catch the butterfly bug and capture them with your camera!  Make sure you upload your favorite shots to share!

 

Can’t wait to see your butterfly effects!

