Candy Hearts

love of candy by James Lewis

Remember when you were a kid and Valentines Day was so exciting?  From all the cards and treats, to transforming an empty shoe box into a glittery masterpiece to put them in. As a child, February 14th was an amazing day to let your friends know how much you cared.

Candy hearts, flowers, and I love you’s are not just in the dreams of teens, but, in grownups too.  Love notes, blooms and rom-coms are just what cupid ordered.  So grab your sweetheart and show them some LOVE this Valentines Day!

Check out the hearts of JPG and fall in love!

Untitled by Ryan Lunsford
by Rae Lynn
Green Heart Art by Alex Bramwell
Heart of gold by wijnand loven
My heart is melting by Johannes F Johannesson
Have A Heart by Jordan Stickle
Heart by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Hearts by Rebecca Strang
i will give you my hearts. by Angel Warda
The Heart Cake by Mary Costa
Heart to heart by Meagan Palacios
Wooden Hearts by Magnus Lundquist
Love My Cafe Macchiato by Brian Minnie
“This one’s for Aaron” by Crystal Nicole
Love Is In The Air by Adam Rose
Universal Love by Ineta McParland
Nailed Heart by Gemma Gonzalez
Little Hearts by Megan Saul
Buon Amici by Harlan Rand
I “Heart” You by Jonathan Romanov
Hearts in Nature by Perri Farlow
i heart you by Jenn Wilson
bleeding by Kim O.
Cherry Season by Mary Costa
Heart by Hengki Koentjoro
Pigeon 1 by Kurien Yohannan
Is this love? by rory adityawan
heart pills by Nathan Griffith
the colour of my heart by Cris Ann
Heart Sunrise by Rebecca Raber
Two hearts by Maldita Mona
My Heart On A Plate by Michelle OKane
pencil heart by Eddie Mar Rico
Heart of Hearts by Dale Estes
Follow Your Heart by Sarah
Wedding Heart by Norm Levin
Heart on the Line by KassiJo Wyatt

 

There are over 200 Million flowers sold on V-Day and countless morsels of chocolaty goodness being gobbled up.  So this Valentines Day capture all the hearts out there and share with us the sweetness of your day!

Roses are red, violets are blue…. go grab a camera and see what you can do!

