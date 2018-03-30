Canine Crush

With our heads are shaking; what are dog’s thinking? For all of you dog lovers and owners out there, you know that sloppy kisses trump all those holes and chewed up shoes in the yard. Our pups console us after insurmountable heartbreaks, provide us with gut wrenching, doubled over laughter and are our trailblazing adventure buddies. It’s hard to say we’d be the same without our best friend by our side and for that we want to celebrate National Puppy Day!!

If you have cute pup or dog images make sure you upload to share! Or better yet, enter our A Dog’s World photo contest for a chance at cool prizes from Dee-O-Gee