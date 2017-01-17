Death Valley National Park

I went camping in Death Valley with some friends for 1 week in December. It was an amazing experience. Winter is the best time to go to Death Valley because it is not crazy hot, but it does get cold at night. It was about 30 degrees at night and my sleeping bag wasn’t working; so that made things interesting.
No photo can do justice to the vastness of the park. It really shows that humans are very small. One of the coolest places I went to was the racetrack. It is a huge open area where rocks move and leave trails, which looks super cool. There is a part of the racetrack that is called the grandstands. It is a huge rock formation that I climbed up on and got some amazing shots.
Sunset
by Milo Gladstein
This photo was taken in Death Valley. This was at the natural bridge at 10:00pm. this is a 5 minute exposure. The moon was super bright which made it good for taking night time landscape pictures.
Solitary
by Milo Gladstein
This shot was taken in Death Valley at the racetrack. It gives off a sense of loneliness which I like a lot.
Star Trails
by Milo Gladstein
This was taken in Death Valley. There were clouds and the moon was super bright so it was pretty hard to get good star shots, but I managed to get this one. This is a 10 minute exposure.
Abandoned
by Milo Gladstein
This was taken in Death Valley. I was in an abandoned ghost town when I took this picture. There were a lot of abandoned houses spaced really far apart in this one area of the desert, it was very creepy.
Movement
by Milo Gladstein
This shot was in Death Valley at the racetrack. The rocks move, that is their trail. At night when it gets cold water turns to ice and freezes these rocks, then in the daytime the sun melts the ice and the wind blows causing the ice to move; the rocks on top of the ice move and create trails.
Sandy
by Milo Gladstein
This was taken in Death Valley at the huge sand dunes. They would just rise up out of the ground, from a completely flat area and it was incredible.
Night Time
by Milo Gladstein
Small
by Milo Gladstein
This is in Death Valley at the racetrack. This rock formation is called the grandstands, there are people standing on top of the grandstands.
Oasis
by Milo Gladstein
This was taken in Death Valley at the racetrack. I climbed up on top of the grandstands to get this shot, there are people walking and the dust cloud in the back is a car driving by.