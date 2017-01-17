Death Valley National Park

By Milo Gladstein

I went camping in Death Valley with some friends for 1 week in December. It was an amazing experience. Winter is the best time to go to Death Valley because it is not crazy hot, but it does get cold at night. It was about 30 degrees at night and my sleeping bag wasn’t working; so that made things interesting.

No photo can do justice to the vastness of the park. It really shows that humans are very small. One of the coolest places I went to was the racetrack. It is a huge open area where rocks move and leave trails, which looks super cool. There is a part of the racetrack that is called the grandstands. It is a huge rock formation that I climbed up on and got some amazing shots.