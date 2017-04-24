More Than Sun and Sand

Taking a drive through the desert is a must.  Explore different ecosystems and the array of landscapes that unfold with every turn.  The desert seems desolate and oppressive in the fever of the day, with heat waves dancing upon the floor of the horizon. Azure skies are tricky like a fox, beckoning you to take a hike among the dunes and cacti.  But beware, of the sun and praying birds that circle in the air; the desert will seek out its prey and sting like a scorpion, sucking you dry.   At the end of the day, the sun sinks behind the cooling dunes and the stars come out, bright they shine, like a million beacons comforting you in the silence of night.

The desert is full of photographic opportunities, from the wildlife, flora and fauna to the red sand dunes.  Make sure you stock your cooler with enough water and have a full tank of gas, because, not being prepared could cost you your life!

Take a look at these HOT desert pics from our JPG members!

char by Alexis Clements
Desert Sunset by Christopher Boswell
The den in the desert by Alfio Finocchiaro
Desert by hesham alhumaid
Desert Skies by Danny Nathan
Storm in the Desert by Rick Venter
Joshua Tree night sky by Lorenzo Menendez
Sunset desert by khaled hmaad
desert queen 1 by antonio chiumenti
Land Before Time by Ryan Notch
desert solitude. by Jennifer Thomas
desert by hannah
Desert by Robert Larrazolo
Desert Kaleidoscope by Matt Lovejoy
Alone in the desert by Rodrigo Martins
Desert boy by saleem alfidi
FLower of the desert by DawnMarie Simons
Seven Sacred Pools by David Curry
In Desert Mansions by Steven Ward
Painted Desert by Richard Thompson III
Cracked by Ryan Notch
Arizona Desert by Elias Zaga
Desert Road by Jesse McClear
Puna Desert by Skorupka Carlos N.
Path over the death camel by Fernando Reznik
In the Syrian desert by Mirjam van Hemert
Red Rock by Katrina Fries
Arches Sunset by Joshua Sargent
Desert Drama by Shivji Joshi
Desert Light Show by Katrina Fries
Desert Reflections by Mark Smith
Desert in the morning by Anthony Sapone

 

Saying these images are hot is an understatement, these shots are scorching!  Now it is your turn to turn up the heat.  Go explore the desert and share all your amazing images here at JPG!!

 

Hope you can quench our thirst with your epic shots!!

