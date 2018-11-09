DOUBLE EXPOSURE PORTRAITS

By Borna Bursac

This is a series of images that were made in the last few years, documenting the backgrounds ( motives of a city ) with portraits of people from everyday life. Every face shows a emotion, so every portrait tells a story. The city and seascape as a background give it a place, time and makes it realistic. The series is mostly made from people on the street, friends or passing random people, and a dog on the streets of Zagreb, some of the backgrounds were shot on Korcula island on the Croatian coast. Sometimes the camera picks the subjects, but usually, it’s also the light that attracts my eye. All of the images were made with 35mm film, and they are all double exposures, with no post-processing or photoshop.