DOUBLE EXPOSURE PORTRAITS

Rail Face by Borna Bursac

5 Feb 2017

This is a series of images that were made in the last few years, documenting the backgrounds ( motives of a city ) with portraits of people from everyday life. Every face shows a emotion, so every portrait tells a story. The city and seascape as a background give it a place, time and makes it realistic. The series is mostly made from people on the street, friends or passing random people, and a dog on the streets of Zagreb, some of the backgrounds were shot on Korcula island on the Croatian coast. Sometimes the camera picks the subjects, but usually, it’s also the light that attracts my eye. All of the images were made with 35mm film, and they are all double exposures, with no post-processing or photoshop.

 

Imagine by Borna Bursac
The Dog by Borna Bursac
Rail Face by Borna Bursac
Johnny Walker by Borna Bursac
Pero by Borna Bursac
Nature Girl by Borna Bursac
She Street by Borna Bursac
Ship Girl by Borna Bursac
Triple by Borna Bursac
The Wall by Borna Bursac
The Ferry Tale by Borna Bursac
