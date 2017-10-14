Eight Legged Freaks

Spider legs are like pins that lightly prick your skin as they sneak over your body at night.  Once you spot one it’s hard to not fidget.  So right before you turn in for the night the last thing you want to spot in a corner or dangling from the ceiling, above, is a spider.  You may choose to squash or to capture, relocate and free the spider to the outdoors, but it will still haunt you in your sleep.

With Halloween just around the corner, we thought we would announce the best of the Eight Legged Freaks photo theme!

Enjoy!

Hunting Spider by Steve Brushett
Portrait of death by Chris Dimitrakopoulos
Elegant Lynx Spider – Oxyopes elegans by Trefor Ellacott
Tarantula by Rami­r Delgado
Out of the Black Hole by Kristina Krause
Fall invites all kinds of transgressions by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Spider’s Face by Griff Johnson
Ewwww by wendy stevenson
itsey bitsey spider by Bob Busch
Araneus diadematus by Glynn May
Untitled by bryon landerman
Ambush by Peep Loorits
Spider Eyes by Carolyn J
Furry Spider by Gloria Matyszyk
Garden Spider by Keld Bach
Spider by Jenni -
The Spy by mad paule
Creepy Crawler by David Monty
Seen Better Days by Allen Freeman

