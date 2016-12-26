Fried and Glazed

Do you know what national holiday lies just a little over 163 days away? Why it’s National Doughnut Day of course! This holiday is celebrated on the first Friday of June and was established in 1938 by the Salvation Army to recognize the women of WWI, who served doughnuts to all the soldiers.

Doughnuts are fantastic, period. Delectable in their sweetness, all within the reach of a single bite. Crispy fried and slightly chewy on the outside, all while being soft and lovely on the inside. These baker’s delights have always come in many palette pleasing flavors like chocolate, maple and sugar glazed. But, these days bakers have been getting wild with their flavors and creating imaginative creations.

If you’re in the neighborhood of 22 SW 3rd Ave Portland, Oregon; then stop in to Voodoo Doughnut Shop. This shop is pretty amazing, featured on the hit show Man Vs. Food, the magazine Food & Wine and even mentioned in the book 50 Shades of Grey; Voodoo Doughnut’s list of accolades is a big one. All their doughnuts have been labeled a must try, like the “Mango Tango,” “Bacon Maple Bar.” and they even have a doughnut topped with Captain Crunch called, “Captain, My Captain.”

Another Doughnut shop that is getting rave reviews is The Doughnut Project. Located in the heart of New York City on 10 Morton Street, this shop boasts some of the most creative doughnut recipes around. Crazy amazing flavors like “The Everything Doughnut,” which is a cross between a everything bagel and a sweet doughnut. Also, have you heard of using ingredients like beets, ricotta cheese, or bone marrow in a doughnut? Well you’ll have to try their famous “Those Beetz are Dope” and “Bone Marrow Chocolate,” and even then, you won’t be able to say that you’ve tried the most unique doughnut around, because, they have many more.

Take a look at our JPG tasty treats here!

Oh, my goodness! These treats look so Mmm Mmm good! Well you have 163 days to go, get out and try some amazing doughnuts upload and share, so we can pick the best on June 2, 2017.

What a Sweet Site!