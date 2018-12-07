By Matias Kritz

From the womb to the crowd is a personal project devoted to raise questions about the movement of time, everything that grows and changes…being invisible in the structure and the overwhelming loneliness that living in a big city grants us, can also develop in a lack of confidence, making it harder to communicate and connect.

Finally, what defines my work is a border between two spaces in disagreement: the state of emergency of the present located between the memory, and the state of being completely forgotten.