From the Womb to the Crowd

When a man marries his mistress it creates a job opportunity. by Matias Kritz

By Matias Kritz
9 Nov 2018

From the womb to the crowd is a personal project devoted to raise questions about the movement of time, everything that grows and changes…being invisible in the structure and the overwhelming loneliness that living in a big city grants us, can also develop in a lack of confidence, making it harder to communicate and connect.

Finally, what defines my work is a border between two spaces in disagreement: the state of emergency of the present located between the memory, and the state of being completely forgotten.

Necessity is the mistress and guide of nature. by Matias Kritz
Conscience is the window of our spirit, evil is the curtain. by Matias Kritz
Sometimes we stare so long at a door that is closing that we see too late the one that is open. by Matias Kritz
Business is tough. by Matias Kritz
We are not retreating – we are advancing in another direction. by Matias Kritz
In youth we learn; in age we understand. by Matias Kritz
Be a good animal, true to your animal. by Matias Kritz
Never mistake motion for action. by Matias Kritz
The time you feel lonely is the time you most need to be by yourself. by Matias Kritz

Canon EFS-60 2.8 Macro

Matias Kritz

