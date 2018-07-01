Holga Park

Shadow ride by Del Green

Our local amusement park opened for the season a few weeks ago. My wife and daughter love the place. Me, not so much. I don’t do rides anymore. The fact that you need a bank loan to take your family leaves me a little bitter as well. They had purchased their season tickets months ago and were headed out the door when I asked, “Mind if I tag along.” They were stunned. I thought I’d grab a couple of cameras, follow them around, and try to keep up.

I just finished constructing what I lovingly call my “Frankenholga.” It’s a Holga 120N with the shutter and lens removed and replaced with a Holgamods pinhole shutter. Trying to hand hold it for eight-second exposures was not going to be easy. There was no way I was dragging around a tripod. I thought I might get one or two decent images. I strapped the pinhole around my neck, and put my Holga GTLR on a sling over my shoulder. I then proceeded to cover the two cameras with an oversized white shirt in an attempt to look less “geeky”. It didn’t work. Let’s face it. I’m a six foot two bald man with two plastic toy cameras wearing a big white shirt at an amusement park. I’m a geek. I did get a few compliments on my gear from the staff and a patron or two. I think they were just checking to see if security was needed.

I followed my lovely girls around at a safe distance. No need to arouse suspicion. They wouldn’t want anyone to know that the strange analog man was with them. I try not to embarrass them whenever possible. So at the end of the day, I was out of film, my feet hurt, and I was very broke. They had a wonderful time! Me, not so much.

Snoop by Del Green
Heat stroke by Del Green
Coaster by Del Green
Shadow ride by Del Green
Ace by Del Green
Going up by Del Green
Fun by Del Green

