Wanted:

Must be spontaneous, unpretentious and fun. Must take intriguing pictures with a lot of character.

The answer to this ad – The Holga

The Holga camera was designed by T.M. Lee in 1981 and was used to photograph portraits and the working class in china. The Holga is a great inexpensive medium format camera that anyone can get there hands on. But, with this camera, make sure you can go with the flow, because results may vary.

Sometimes photography can get little predictable, especially, when working in a studio, you already know your light settings, your model comes in on time and the story boards have already been approved. Where’s the fun in that? Let’s get a little crazy! Throw caution to the wind and let’s see the world through a Holga’s viewfinder.

Images from a Holga can be anything but predictable. With light leaks, vignettes and blur, anything can happen. Take a look at these really cool Holga images from our JPG members!

Photography can be anything you want it to be! Get out and explore all the ways that the world can be captured. Upload your best Holga images to share!

Seize every opportunity!