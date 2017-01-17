Holga

 

Wanted:

Must be spontaneous, unpretentious and fun.  Must take intriguing pictures with a lot of character.

The answer to this adThe Holga

The Holga camera was designed by T.M. Lee in 1981 and was used to photograph portraits and the working class in china.  The Holga is a great inexpensive medium format camera that anyone can get there hands on.  But, with this camera, make sure you can go with the flow, because results may vary.

Sometimes photography can get little predictable, especially, when working in a studio, you already know your light settings, your model comes in on time and the story boards have already been approved.  Where’s the fun in that?  Let’s get a little crazy!  Throw caution to the wind and let’s see the world through a Holga’s viewfinder.

Images from a Holga can be anything but predictable.  With light leaks, vignettes and blur, anything can happen.  Take a look at these really cool Holga images from our JPG members!

Stars and Stripes by Jason Hudson
Holga church by Cjor
The sun hits like a hammer by Jakob Jacobsson
Holga Holga Ra Ra Ra! by Jim Stephenson
Holga Sofa by Ann Texter
Holga by rhyan emery taylor
summer ’09; holga by StaceyJane
Holga by Erik Schoeber
cut by Cody Conelly
Holga Cube “It is ba-looon!” by Julie Stiefel
Dome by Marco Casse’
Untitled by August Kelm
The Pond-Holga View by Chris Sigmon
my life in a book by sophie corto
holga hotel by Penny Nannini
Holga Tree by Stephanie Carter
Detroit 1.10.10 – Demolition by Megan Green
Bridge Of the King by Siripong Travels
Untitled by Lynann Colligan
Holga by Kyleigh Digregorio
holga 2 by David King
Lemon Tree Leaf by Stephane Vendran
Scotland – Holga by Abby Hawkins
La Fille by Mauricio Jimenez
Untitled by Vicki Bracken
My Holga loves spring, I love my Holga by Catherine Hadler
Sea Stacks by Jason Galore
Do you read me? by sophie corto
Holga Portrait. by Chad Coombs
Scotland – Holga – double exposure by Abby Hawkins

 

Photography can be anything you want it to be!  Get out and explore all the ways that the world can be captured.  Upload your best Holga images to share!

Seize every opportunity!

