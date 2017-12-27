Holiday Magic

We hope that you have been enjoying your holiday break!  Here are our favorite photos from Holiday Magic!

 

Ben by Lex Newman
Elf on the Shelf Calling Santa by Allen Freeman
Vermilion pot by Saroj Swain
Holiday Greetings 2016 by Jenna Kim
Racing to the end of 2016 by Pam Doughty
the Christmas cake by Antonello Incagnone
Hope You Had A Ball This Christmas by Mike Melnotte
Nubble at Christmas by Jeremy Jones
Untitled by Marie Valentine
My name is Jan, and I broke the first ornament by jan schumer
Merry Christmas JPG Friends! by Frank Summers
Christmas at our House by Linda Heath
” GETTING INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ” MICHAEL ASARO PHOTO C 2016 HOLIDAY COLORS by Michael Asaro
Christmas Eve by Aaron Schwartz
The Wonder of the Season by Rich Sylvester
timeless display by Nick Panagakis
Christmas lights.. by Julie Ann Newell
Boston Delight by Paul Nixon
Merry Christmas (Jack Daniel’s Style) by Scot Newman

