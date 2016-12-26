The second after Thanksgiving is over, the rush begins. Countless hours are spent in lines during the holiday season. Whether your driving around town or checking out at the grocery store, these lines can be daunting and frustrate anyone. Everyday seems shorter then the one before, filled with work parties, school recitals and the mountain of gifts that need to be wrapped. It’s easy to forget what the holiday season is all about. Whether you celebrate Christmas or Hanukkah, or both, take time to be in the moment. Breath in the lights and sounds that are dizzy with excitement and settle in with a warm beverage and your favorite holiday movie. Welcome friends and family in from the cold to laugh, sing and reminisce. Remember what it was like as a child, the lights, cookies and bedtime stories. You can see it in their eyes, that holiday magic.

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

We hope that you have been enjoying your holidays and we hope to see all your festivities that you have captured. We still have one more week of the holiday cheer, so get out and capture the rest of your 2016 year and upload to share!

Upload and share your 2016 holiday photos with us!