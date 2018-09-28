Horse Face

By Felicia

The Icelandic horses were my favorite thing to photograph on our trip. They were friendly and gentle except when they were fighting with each other. We tried to feed them apples but most of them preferred to eat grass. The white horse was my favorite because he was just so beautiful. The snow was falling so in some of the pictures I focused on the flakes leaving him slightly out of focus. I absolutely loved the crazy faces they were making, almost like they were laughing or smiling for the camera.