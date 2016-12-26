Hypnotic Spirals

A shape bound in nature and destined in the stars; spirals are primitive and yet celestial. Hypnotic with bends and arches, soft ethereal light, curls from one shadowy recess to the other, around and around it spins.  Spirals can take the mind’s eye on a journey of twists and turns, relaxed in a state of trance, the viewer remains mesmerized.

Spirals have been drawn since the Neolithic period and possibly before.  These shapes have been found drawn on cave walls, and through time, pottery, weapons and much more.  Many believe that spirals show the cycle of life; death and rebirth.  Some feel this magic shape symbolizes Mother Nature and a woman’s fertility as well as child birth. Others believe that a spiral is a representation of the cosmos.

Nature, also has spirals, take the fiddle head fern or the middle of a sunflower for example. This tight coil shape can be seen in Earth’s creatures too, like the snail or the nautilus.  The devastating power of wind can spiral into a funnel and destroy anything in it’s path, while water has its curling vortexes too.

Spirals are not just tied to earthen bonds, they can be seen in the sky too.  Our galaxy, The Milky Way, which we call home, is indeed a type of spiral known as a Barred Spiral.  In fact spirals can be found everywhere in space.  Take a look at this article by Michael Slezak featured on New Scientist.   This amazing article is not just about cool spirals in space but, may also, shed some light on why we exist, which is a pretty big question.

Spiral Lights by Berni Martin
spiral by Autumn Marie Erickson
Untitled by George Campos Jr.
Untitled by Jill Coleman
Spiral by Kristina Krause
Spiral #2 by Stdphane Heinz
Black and white night spiral by Steven Gibson
Spiral by John Bailey
Iron Spirals by Leigh Conover
Spiral of Imperfections by Andrew JK Tan
Curvaceous by Michael Stafford
Spiral Tail by Stefan Edwards
Spirals? by Diogo Silverio
Spiral to the Stars by Jonathan Davis
Spiral! by Angel Montana
The Staircase by Stephanie Court
Spiral by vonAsh
Nature spirals by AndrÃ© Pelletier
Spiraling Colors by Jim Harris
Spiral Tower by Emma What?
Spiral Jetty by Matt Lovejoy
Christmas Spiral by Debbie Hartley

 

A tool, the spiral has been used to hypnotize and calm the inner self.  It’s nothing like the cliche shape that’s portrayed in movies or in sitcoms. It has it’s own power and possess mysteries of earth and beyond.  Now, it is your turn, to explore it’s shape and the role that it has in your life.  Upload and share your spirals for us all to see.

Mesmerize us!

 

