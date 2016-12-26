Hypnotic Spirals

A shape bound in nature and destined in the stars; spirals are primitive and yet celestial. Hypnotic with bends and arches, soft ethereal light, curls from one shadowy recess to the other, around and around it spins. Spirals can take the mind’s eye on a journey of twists and turns, relaxed in a state of trance, the viewer remains mesmerized.

Spirals have been drawn since the Neolithic period and possibly before. These shapes have been found drawn on cave walls, and through time, pottery, weapons and much more. Many believe that spirals show the cycle of life; death and rebirth. Some feel this magic shape symbolizes Mother Nature and a woman’s fertility as well as child birth. Others believe that a spiral is a representation of the cosmos.

Nature, also has spirals, take the fiddle head fern or the middle of a sunflower for example. This tight coil shape can be seen in Earth’s creatures too, like the snail or the nautilus. The devastating power of wind can spiral into a funnel and destroy anything in it’s path, while water has its curling vortexes too.

Spirals are not just tied to earthen bonds, they can be seen in the sky too. Our galaxy, The Milky Way, which we call home, is indeed a type of spiral known as a Barred Spiral. In fact spirals can be found everywhere in space. Take a look at this article by Michael Slezak featured on New Scientist. This amazing article is not just about cool spirals in space but, may also, shed some light on why we exist, which is a pretty big question.

Take a look at our cool JPG spirals and get transfixed!

A tool, the spiral has been used to hypnotize and calm the inner self. It’s nothing like the cliche shape that’s portrayed in movies or in sitcoms. It has it’s own power and possess mysteries of earth and beyond. Now, it is your turn, to explore it’s shape and the role that it has in your life. Upload and share your spirals for us all to see.

Mesmerize us!



