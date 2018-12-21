.i love rust.

I, of the immaculate ‘burbs

drawn to ionized decay-

how ironic that is- I from a pristine world

attracted to rust on this adventurous day!

Majestic burnt relics, things of the past,

magnificent broken monuments of yore

useless scraps thrown from the table

of civilization’s unending gluttonous feasts,

ruins and vestiges of eras no more

yet doomed to be created by generations to be

who’ll repeat history with their own space-derelict beasts!

The poem was written by Numi Earl Grey.

and Thank you To Andrew Dutton for this nomination!!! 12/18/18.