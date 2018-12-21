.i love rust.

By Lynn E. Harvey
20 Nov 2013
I, of the immaculate ‘burbs
drawn to ionized decay-
how ironic that is- I from a pristine world
attracted to rust on this adventurous day!
Majestic burnt relics, things of the past,
magnificent broken monuments of yore
useless scraps thrown from the table
of civilization’s unending gluttonous feasts,
ruins and vestiges of eras no more
yet doomed to be created by generations to be
who’ll repeat history with their own space-derelict beasts!
The poem was written by Numi Earl Grey.
and Thank you To Andrew Dutton for this nomination!!! 12/18/18.