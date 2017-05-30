Imagination Games

Sand Castle Days by Angie Babbit

Remember the good ole’ days of umbrella flights and sloppy dirty mud pies?  When did we get so grown up, that we forgot how to pretend?  As a child, my mind was full of wild stories and secrets that I liked to share with my imaginary friend, yet, to this day I can’t remember her name.  On rainy days I used to take an umbrella out and jump off picnic tables, in hopes of the wind scooping me up and taking me to a distant land, much like the one in The Never Ending Story.”  But, now when it rains I prefer to stay inside with a book or a classic rom-com movie. On occasion when I was lucky, I was invited by my younger sister and brother, to help them gather sticks, acorns, grass and of course slimy mud for their famous mud pie soup with a worm on top.  Oh how we had fun!  Nowadays though, it seems like a hassle to play in the mud and too much laundry as a result.

It’s easy to forget the fun in make-believe, when reality is checking in with you everyday.  It’s only when you’re surrounded by children pretending, do you even become nostalgic for your own play time.  Well, its time to take a break from boring reality and have a moment of make-believe.  So roll up your sleeves and get dirty!

This is how JPG shows you incredible imagination!

Swing swing by Marike Herzberg
Easy Riders by David Fonseca
buried alive by karla kelley
Having a Blast by Valerie Rosen
little princess and her delicious soup of leaves and mud … by LÃªda Nardelli
kissy fish by Arielynn Cheng
spiderman. by Lacey Saunders
Happy Driver by Tom Phillips
Little Mermaid by Michelle Rae
Ooo! Snails! by Roberts Birze
Puccini’s Tale by Ahmed Bahhodh
when I grow old by Felipe Garza
The Girl That Lives in the Treehouse by olivia marie
Sand Castle Days by Angie Babbit
My Super Hero by Kasie Hall
Play for Dolls by Mir Kian Roshannia
Fishermen by Ben Mille
The pirate by Jean-Francois Dupuis
in total (and kind of creepy) character by Stephanie Sicore
Young explorer by Xavier Schotte
Tea for Two by Kris C

 

Now it is your turn!  Grab your kids or your nieces and nephews and go on an adventure!   Treasure hunts are always fun, or digging to China, that never gets old.  Rainy day?  No problem!  Kids love playing house, cooking plastic biscuits in a cardboard kitchen is always fun.  Or dress up and put on a fashion show.  Imagination games are always the best of times!

Ready, Get Set…. Pretend!

