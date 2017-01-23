In Support of Vultures

By Harsh Wardhan

Vultures are not beautiful or probably they are ugly and considered as bad omen, as their presence suggests death. Everybody loves to hate them. In our childhood I remember seeing vultures all over the places and we were quite afraid to see them. Millions of vultures were seen especially in Northern & Central part of India. They survived on the presence of large livestock present in these areas. Cows were considered sacred here so various species of vultures had abundant food in the form of carcasses of these cows. Vultures were so plentiful that Parsees & Buddhists in Tibetan region left their dead to be disposed off as vulture food. Now these garbage collectors have almost disappeared from the scene. Few years back I could spot a Himalayan Griffin vulture while traveling around Manali in Himachal Pradesh and then in Masai Mara, Kenya saw a bountiful of these natural purifiers because of comparatively undisturbed wild life. Vultures disappeared in India because of rampant use of diclofenac as pain killer in cattle. It remains in the carcass of animals and produces visceral gout in the birds and killing them. Vultures are “obligate scavengers (totally dependent on dead)” unlike “facultative scavengers” like Storks, Crows etc who will eat anything. Unlike other birds they can eat a lot and can safely digest dead bodies infected with cholera, anthrax and botulinum.

In 2016 December, last week I was exploring nature and history around Bikaner in Rajasthan India. I was lucky to meet an interesting person Mr. Prem Saran. Seeing my camera equipment and enthusiasm to get more pictures, he inquired if I’d be interested in shooting some birds. I readily agreed and we drove to an amazing place on the outskirts of Bikaner. Fifteen kilometres from city, is Jorbeer, a forest department land where carcasses of cattle are dumped after skinning them. This offers perfect food for scavenging birds which include local resident vultures as well as some migratory birds too. The place is a bit smelly but getting some pictures was far too important than to bother about the stink. We spent about 90 minutes in the area chasing the birds with a heavy camera load.

This sanctuary is dominated by huge intimidating migratory Eurasian Griffon along with the local variety Egyptian Vultures and King Vultures. Giving them rivalry were few Steppe Eagles. Stray dogs are also there in plenty to share the bounty and are of a nuisance for the local avian population. Best time to visit this stinky bird heaven is from October to March.

Main competition comes from human population around the area. The Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) is planning a residential colony in the area. Our dear friend Prem ji is one of the activist fighting legal battles to save the area for the vultures.

We need to give more attention and to change our perception towards these misunderstood raptors, so crucial for our ecosystem. They clean up messes that most of us wouldn’t dare touch. It is so paramount to support these endeavours to protect this important natural scavenger feeding chiefly on carrion rather than giving importance to the rapacious political vultures.