JPG Highlights

Might be fake, but the price tag is the real deal.

Originally seen in 2010 at Mike Weiss Gallery in New York, “Real Fake” exhibition showcased over sized stainless steal sculptures with a message about labels. Now the Chinese artist Liao Yibai’s masterpiece “Fake Leica” is up for grabs with a modest price tag of $100,000 dollars on ebay.

Backing up files just got less cumbersome

Lacie has just launched the DJI Copilot 2TB portable hard drive with built-in display. Backup your photos and videos without a laptop, makes this product indispensable. This portable hard drive is made for drone users in mind. With DJI Copilot there’s more time to fly!

“The new LaCie® DJI Copilot, with design by Neil Poulton, is a complete backup on-set solution – enabling drone users to quickly ingest and review their content in full resolution without a PC. This changes the game by allowing creative professionals and consumers to playback, copy and manage their drone footage from their mobile device without the hassle of leaving the field or booting up a computer.”

As drone demand soars, New Jersey poised to bar drunken droning Flying drones under the influence may land you in hot water! New Jersey is trying to pass a new law against flying drones under the influence of drugs or alcohol. With so many drones in the skies these days, it’s not surprising that more rules and regulations are coming out of the wood work. “Under the bill, it is a disorderly persons offense to operate a drone: 1) knowingly or intentionally in a manner that endangers the life or property of another; 2) to take or assist in the taking of wildlife; and 3) while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a narcotic, hallucinogenic, or habit-producing drug or with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol. Disorderly persons offenses are punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.” via Reuters Canon Italy Posts Landscape Composite Without Credit, Stolen Elements, and Taken on a Fujifilm Give Credit Where Credit is Due Why on earth did Canon think they could get away with using someone else’s image without crediting the photographer. There are eyes everywhere and trained at that! Thank goodness for Fstoppers who first broke this story and their keen eye for details! It’s definitely a slap in the face when someone uses your photo without giving credit, but its definitely a beat down when half the image has been re-edited and published as well.

Original image by Elia Locardi vs.

Besides a few adjusted edits it’s pretty clear that these two images are one in the same.

“So, the social media team for Canon Italy (and Spain) have posted a composite landscape, half of which was stolen, not taken with a Canon, and not credited anyone involved in the creation of this image. Rough day at the office.” -Robert K Baggs Fstoppers