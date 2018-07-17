June 2018

In Earth, As It Is In Heaven by Peter Kurdulija

Farewell June and to half of 2018.  This is the time to reassess our goals and the promises that we made to ourselves at the beginning of this year.  Have we made good on our New Year resolutions?  This is the perfect moment in time to start again and for heaven’s sake, start taking more pictures!!!

Our June, as you can see below, had many moments caught in time.  So many perspectives and angles exposed, colors and monochromes that dazzle in any viewfinder.  Looks like we lucked out again!

Here are the best images from June 2018

bugs and flowers by teresa B.
Sweet Ella by Julie Ann Newell
suspended by joselionel
In one day by mohammad baqer
Untitled by Alejandro Gonzalez
Portrait by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Russell by Julie Ann Newell
butterfly by teresa B.
Pride of Barbados by Russ Morris
bugs and flowers…peeking out by teresa B.
The stare down by teresa B.
Shadows by Julie Ann Newell
September Song • w/ Julia Mosley • 01 by Sarah Barker
Belle-Dame by GALLE GERALDINE
Kārearea 180 by Kurien Yohannan
Bay Bridge from SF side by Olivia Destandau
Dodge City by Marcus Hammerschmitt
A doll of Saxon porcelain by Magda Hutchins
Angel Eyes by angella veve
Die Schlichtheit des Sommers by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Man beside his Mobile Home. by richardbrucesmith
forbidden fruit by mukti echwantono
Portrait by Jean-Francois Dupuis
Stair to no top by Chuck Medairy
Guêpe by GALLE GERALDINE
In Earth, As It Is In Heaven by Peter Kurdulija
Duo by Marcus Hammerschmitt
goggles pizano by Ian Pettigrew
Plateau by Kayleen Vicente
Anne by Caitlin Bellah
Tower Bridge by nick moulds
London Underground by nick moulds
Hummingbird by Jan Messner
Tree Strong by Brian George
. by susumu katayama
dies cinerum by mukti echwantono
toujours ma belle-dame by GALLE GERALDINE
Alice in Wonderland by Liliia Beda
Invisible Barriers by Emily Casey
Stormy Shores by Paul Ellwood
i-heart-mcr • Manchester • 03 by Sarah Barker
Your Mother Goes to College by Steven Ward
Nuns by boland rotor
Open by Chuck Medairy
Hummingbird by Jan Messner
Ocean Mirage • w/ Julia Mosley • 01 by Sarah Barker
i-heart-mcr • Manchester • 05 by Sarah Barker
Torch by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Naked as we Came by Hannah Ghassemi
Nature first by Denis Yakimchuk
Side effects by Marcus Hammerschmitt
Austin Downtown by night by Magda Hutchins
Chasing the rainbow by Magda Hutchins
Discovery by Julie Ann Newell
Birmingham • The “Beehive” by Sarah Barker

 

 

 

