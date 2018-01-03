Portrait photography can be quite fun, but sometimes it’s hard to come up with new ideas. How to position the person, what lighting, what surroundings and, if you don’t have a person who is comfortable, it can be almost impossible to capture a great portrait. Well here’s an idea for you, an up close and personal idea… magnify for a whole new outlook on your subject. Now this seems silly, but you can imagine how fun this could actually be. As we all know, a fun atmosphere is conducive to getting the shot you want. So play around, this one will have you rolling with laughter, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

See? Pretty great shots! Why not try this magnifying technique at home! You don’t have to use a human subject either, maybe a pet, or even still life would be remarkable under a magnifying glass.

Can’t wait to see your up and close images!