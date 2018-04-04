March 2018

My City, Twelve Dollar Lunch and a Million Dollar View by Peter Kurdulija

Is it Spring yet?  How many of you are experiencing warmer weather since the departure of March?  March always is a signal for Spring but some of us never get that memo. Are you still trying to dig your way out of the slush? Take a much-needed break and gaze upon these gems!

Our JPG community didn’t miss a beat in March and captured a lot of great shots. Take a look for yourselves!!

 

The weather is about to turn for the better soon, we promise!  Get out and capture April for a chance to be featured next month!

Winner: Love

Photo Contest

Rear View

Photo Theme