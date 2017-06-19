Minimalism

By Mig

Irony and Matthew 7:13, as I See It:

One of my personal ironies is that I am an extrovert who has found solace in remote, unfrequented places for as long as I can remember. For me, there is no greater remedy for loneliness than day-trekking to the farthest reaches of the natural world. There, I am reacquainted with a familiar omnipotence; cautiously emerging from behind a facade of stark, uncomplicated solitude, commonly referred to as, “God’s Country”.

The urban photographer’s disassociation from nature is a delusion, as it is for all mankind; for what can be more natural than man in his element?

And by element, I mean to say, that which is elemental or, primary. By primary I mean to say, that which is primal or primitive. And by primitive, I mean to say, prime, or, of first importance. Basic. Singular. One. There can be no disconnection from that which is entirely whole.

“…for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat. Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.