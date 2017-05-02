Mirror, Mirror

Mirror Image by Jeanette LeBlanc

Mirrors seem like a simple object at first glance, but these reflective surfaces may have powers. It’s not just a shiny surface to look into when you have food in your teeth or to make sure your eyeliner is on straight.  Mirrors have some profound physical and physiological power.  Have you ever stood in front of the mirror right before a big interview or a date? Trying to psych yourself up, repeating power mantras over and over till you fill the rush of confidence or completely freak yourself out?  Yeah, we thought so… but we’ve done it too.   On the flip side, sometimes looking in the mirror and not liking what you see, can have a very negative outcome.  Mirrors can magnify physical insecurities that propel eating disorders to be so dangerous.

Beyond our psychological projections, mirrors have been featured in superstitions, religions and even horror films.  Have you ever broken a mirror and thought, “oh my goodness, seven years of bad luck!”  Well you can thank the Romans for the superstition of a broken mirror.  And what about all those horror movies about mirrors?  They are down right scary!  Bloody Mary is real, right?   Also, in the Jewish religion it is customary to cover mirrors during Shivah, the seven day mourning period after someone passes.  This is so that soul of the person that has died, does not get trapped inside of a mirror.  As you can see, mirrors are steeped in magic and can be found in many stories.

Taking a photo with a mirror is a great and unique way to take a portrait of someone or yourself.  Depending on light, angle and mood, there are so many ways to tell a story within a photograph, while using a mirror.  Take a look at these amazing reflective images below!

Mirror Mirror by Tim Engle
Mirror Mirror by Tim Engle
Busy by Jordan Olmedo
The Living Doll by Kaitlynn Mockett
Mirror Mirror by 2Wicky
Mirror by Erik D. Anderson
and everyone will say you missed your chance by Paul Armstrong
iva & the mirror by jane bettis
Snow White by Jade Turnbull
Snow White by Jade Turnbull
The Mirror by Jim Lewis
Mirror, Mirror by Madison Swart
The Mirror Stage by Fanny Menard
Mirror Cage by Elultimodeseo
Into The Mirror by Tamas Csizmadia
Sensuality… by FrÃ©dÃ©ric Ruaudel
Mirroring by Fabrizio Romagnoli
Vanity by Max Reed
Sweet Kyla Ann by tim winchester
Mirror Image by Jeanette LeBlanc
Face to face by Anup Chakraborty
Photographers are Mirrors to Models by Rolando Gomez
your reflection, dirty mirror by eric durdin
girl in the mirror by Tina Baker
Dual Reflection. by Rikh
Into the wild. by Adida Fallen Angel
cindirella and the mirror by Ariel Arias

Now it’s your turn!  Get a mirror and start taking pictures!  See what you can come up with for cool and unique portrait shots and share them with all of us here at JPG!

 

If you drop me, I am sure to crack, but if you give me a smile, I’ll always smile back. 

Tulip

Photo Theme

Cash Cow

A Beautiful Day to Graze!