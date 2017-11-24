By Andrew Dutton

Years ago I visited Mono Lake, but after having gone through Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes first, I was down to my last roll of film and only had a few shots left. This year I finally had the opportunity to go back there, this time with a digital camera, and could shoot to my heart’s content. The limestone formations called Tufa were still just as beautiful as I remembered and the reflections were amazing. Here are just a few of the images from my trip, I’ll be posting more in the future. Hope you like them.