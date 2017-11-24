Mono Lake

Boating On Mono Lake by Andrew Dutton

Years ago I visited Mono Lake, but after having gone through Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes first, I was down to my last roll of film and only had a few shots left. This year I finally had the opportunity to go back there, this time with a digital camera, and could shoot to my heart’s content. The limestone formations called Tufa were still just as beautiful as I remembered and the reflections were amazing. Here are just a few of the images from my trip, I’ll be posting more in the future. Hope you like them.

Mountain Reflections by Andrew Dutton
Hiking On Mono Lake Trails by Andrew Dutton
Boating On Mono Lake by Andrew Dutton
Mono Lake Reflections by Andrew Dutton
Mono Lake Beauty by Andrew Dutton
Ducks On Mono Lake by Andrew Dutton
Formations by Andrew Dutton
Mono Lake Landscape by Andrew Dutton
Mono Lake Formations by Andrew Dutton
Mono Lake Foliage by Andrew Dutton
Mono Lake Afternoon by Andrew Dutton