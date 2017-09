Lines have been forming since ancient times and definitely can help keep things organized in an otherwise probable chaotic melee. Lines are formed everywhere, from grocery stores, the DMV, and theme parks to airports, schools and even the dentist; in fact many have stood in an adrenaline-fueled quest for a roller coaster rush in lines bathed in the baking summer sun for 2 to 3 hours just for a few mere seconds of fun! Here are our featured selections from the Next In Line photo challenge!