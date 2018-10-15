By Dominique Sz

Installation art Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw was created nearly a half thousand cubic space and has more than 9 meters high. It was created on the occasion of Wawa Design Festival with hundreds of cubic modules, a couple of screwdrivers and hands ready to work. Joined together, the modules created dimensional geometrical structure allowing for the architecture and experience from different perspectives, both from the inside and from the outside. These few photos below are my interpretation of this installation.