Paris or Perish

By rachida khatib

Finding pleasure while visiting Paris is not very difficult. Some people come for fashion weeks, others come to get married or for honey moons. Some want to be close to the Eiffel Tower or to the Moulin Rouge. Gastronomy can also push people to visit Paris. Paris has always been a fantastic choice for making films. For one reason or another photography is the common point everybody takes pictures while in Paris

As for me, my pleasure while in Paris is taking photographs of the beautiful shop windows. I want to share with you some of them. Some pictures were taken with buildings reflecting on the windows, it is on purpose the shop windows and the buildings in front are condemned to stare at each other every day.