I want to share with friends here at JPG, an experience of post-processing that I think could be interesting and fun to do with your unwanted print photos that are under exposed, over exposed, out of focus, or that you simply dislike.

You can do it at home just in a few minutes.

First of all, I must say that this idea was the result of my efforts to find and create patterns for my graphic class when I was passing a press graphic course some years ago, and it was so interesting for all of my classmates and teacher.

For choosing a name, I had no idea at the beginning until some one thought they were some kind of exposures of fire. When others started friendly kidding they were various photos of fires in hell, I decided to call them Photo Hell.

To start your patterns of photo hell, you’ll need:

1) Your photos

2) Whitener liquid (bleach) typically use for washing clothes commonly found in most homes. Vitex is one that I use.

3) Gloves for protecting your hands from the liquid bleach.

4) Sponges or if possible, a brush for coating the liquid on your photos.

5) One important thing you must have is water to rapidly wash the liquid from the photos.

Lastly, be careful of the liquid bleach splashing on your clothes. Wearing a cover on your clothes is strongly advised. White spots from the bleach don’t come out.

Start by washing the photo for 2 or 3 seconds with the bleach coating. Sometimes coating the photo a second time is useful. The liquid coating mixes colors on the paper.

You can make different patterns on your photos by applying the bleach coating to your photo with a variety of tools such as a pen (filled with the liquid instead of ink). .

You must try this!

The examples below are mostly red, Orange and yellow. If you like to have other colors in a pattern they must be present in the photo.

I am sure when you try this project, you will find it to be a great deal of fun. It will be my pleasure to see your own Photo Hell.

I hope you like & enjoy!