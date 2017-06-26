Portrait Photo

By Zapata Juan P

I began some years ago in photography. Some of you have witnessed my journey in photo. From shooting anything that move until now that doing photo projects with interested people.

There is so much beauty out there to use as a background and enhanced a interesting person… that’s what I am interested now. I have had the opportunity of meeting very nice and unique people and yest, mostly gorgeous girls. From each of them, I have learned something new and the most important they have felt so please with the outcome of OUR work.

In some cases, in inclement weather situations but so much passion and willing to create something unique… that’s what makes a difference.

I will keep raising the bar and growing in this passionate world of Photography … and thanks to you for your valuable support.