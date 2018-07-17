Raw Appetite

Octopus by tracy graham

 

Color, texture, culture, and traditions are all encompassed in one perfect bite. SUSHI!  Some may prefer a less raw or fishy bite, so many establishments offer cooked rolls or vegetarian options. Sushi doesn’t always have to come in a roll, it can be just fish draped on a perfect proportion size of packed rice.  In fact, the word ‘sushi’ comes from how the rice, itself, is prepared (‘vinagared‘) and not the placement of raw fish (‘sashimi‘) upon or within it!

 Here are the best images from the Raw Photo Challenge! 

 

California Rolls by Wendy Banner
Untitled by Aaron Schwartz
AAAAAAAhi Tuna by Josh Taylor
Philly Roll for an Arkie by Nicole Smith
Salmon Delight by Marie Hoffman
Beauty Multiplied by Christopher Boswell
Vegetable Rolls by Sara Knick

