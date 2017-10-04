September 2017

the last passenger by mukti echwantono

September is now just a memory.  It blew in with hurricanes and flood waters; that destroyed so many homes and lives.   September wasn’t all about destruction; for, the cool temperatures helped firefighters contain and control devastating fires of the Western United States.  In a nutshell the end of 2017 has been pretty tough and October did not start out that great. A horrible act of violence in Las Vegas really has our heads hanging in despair.  All we can do is live our lives and be the best versions of ourselves that we can be, in hopes that we can make a difference in someone’s life for the better.

Thank you for all your hard work and amazing images over the last month JPG members!  Here are the best of September 2017.

Painted Lady Macro 5 by Abby Inn-Keeper
Blur by Julie Ann Newell
Ghost Plane by Jennifer Longo
Back of a Dwarf Zinnia with Black Blackground by Andrea Petersen
Lilac by Russ Morris
Bug by Brendan Dalton
the last day of summer by Andrzej Galazewski
A Wheatear. Or a Northern? by Anthony Thomas
Rocky by Búho Azul
Untitled by Ana Matic
Winter Stom by Tara Roach
Fatherly Advice by Andrea Silies
Tsutenkaku Tower- Osaka by David Curry
Osaka Reflections by David Curry
In Shadow by Mike Melnotte
Games of the past by Andrea Petersen
Sleeping Beauty by Predrag Bubalo
Untitled by andrei alexandru
A man with an axe to grind by Alex Preiss
Greater Fritillary butterfly, and Bumble bee by Andrea Petersen
vermont prancing by Olivia Pietrogallo
Chiang Rai – White Temple (Wat Rong Khun) by Sylvie Setiady
Amsterdam by Galya Nikolova
Muse in the Concrete Jungle by Zapata Juan P
Untitled by andrei alexandru
Pink Pentas by Russ Morris
Yellow tips by Russ Morris
Lonely Church by Jennifer Longo
Shoreline in Rocky Harbour, Nfld by mike
Milkyway band over Joshua Tree National Park by Jinna van Ringen

 

Yes, October has been rough so far, but, we can turn it around.  Get out and capture all the amazing sights and beautiful people!

 

Can’t wait to see your October images!

